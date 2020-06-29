Online Forums Schedule for R.B. Candidates

Gone are the days when candidates would wait until after Independence Day to start inserting their campaign signs! The colorful signs have been popping up like mushrooms the past couple of weeks all across town.

This year most voters will most likely have to rely on one of two Internet forums to “meet” the candidates. Charlie Browne, Rehoboth Beach Homeowners’ Association president, says the CAMP/RBHA annual candidate forum will be an online event on Saturday, July 18, at 11 a.m. The link to the forum will be posted on the CAMP Rehoboth website.

The candidates will be at the CAMP Community Center without an audience, he says. They will be taking questions in advance and during the forum.

The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce candidates forum is scheduled for July 8, at 11 a.m. More info will be posted on the website when it is available.

The election this year is Saturday, August 8. Voters must register at city hall by July 9. Details are on the city website.