Online Petition To Save Dolle’s Candyland Sign Grows

An online petition drive is well on its way toward its goal of 5,000 signatures to urge that the Dolle’s Candyland sign on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk be kept in place and that the building be designated a historic site.

Dolle’s plans to vacate the store and move 100 feet west of the boardwalk. The landmark sign has been in place for decades. The owner has said that a rent increase is the reason.

Under an agreement, the sign would stay in place through the end of 2021, but it would likely be taken down.

The original goal of gathering 2,500 online signatures was quickly surpassed.