Only 12 Days Until Rehoboth Beach Election Day!

The city’s four commissioner candidates are in the final stretch of campaign season. Jan Konesey and Carole Ellison hosted a meet-and-greet for Mark Saunders and Craig Thier at the Konesey residence in the Pines this past Saturday. Howard Menaker was the emcee. Comm. Patrick Gossett attended along with former Comm. Tim Bennett.

Topics discussed included the loss of Deauville, development, planning, CDP, budgets, plans and forecasts, swimming pools, McMansions and LLCs.

Also in the Pines, Rachel Macha went door-to-door. Here she is on 3rd Street. Macha is inviting voters to join her for her last coffee at The Coffee Mill on Rehoboth Avenue on August 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

This Friday, August 2, Macha has a “Rachel for Rehoboth Rally” at Aqua from 4 to 6 p.m.

Suzanne Goode is meeting each Monday at 3 p.m. until election day with voters at the Rehoboth Avenue Starbucks. Please contact her for info.

Video from the July 2024 Rehoboth Beach Homeowners’ Association candidate forum is now online. Candidate bios/statements are on the RBHA website. The Rehoboth Beach municipal election will be held on Saturday, August 10. See additional important info on the city’s website.