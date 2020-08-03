Only 5 Days to Rehoboth Election Day 2020!

Almost 900 voters have already cast their absentee ballot!

Election day in Rehoboth Beach is this coming Saturday, but more than likely, the voters have already decided the election. According to Krys Johnson, city spokeswoman, as of last Wednesday, the city had mailed out 1178 absentee ballots and about 75 percent (881) of them have been returned.

This year, 1739 persons are registered to vote. So it will be interesting how many voters will appear in person to cast their ballot on Saturday. Those who appear in person will be required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and should bring a photo ID.

The deadline to request the city to mail absentee ballots is this Tuesday, August 4. Because of Covid-19, voters should submit their request for absentee ballots by mail or email. Absentee ballots must be returned by mail or dropped off before the polls close on election day at 6 p.m. Ballots should be mailed or placed in the drop-off box in front of City Hall only.

Voters wanting an absentee ballot must complete a request form which they can obtain by calling 302-227-6181 ext. 159 or download the form from the city’s website. That form requesting an absentee ballot must be filed no later than noon on Friday, August 7.

Voters who have already submitted an absentee ballot may change their vote by contacting the City Hall Elections Office. Election info is on the city’s website.

Counting the absentee ballots will begin at this public meeting scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.