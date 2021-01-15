Op. “Rise-N-Shyne” Results In 50+ Arrests

An investigation by Dover Police and other agencies into illegal gang activity and drug distribution has resulted in more than 50 arrests.

Police said Thursday “Operation Rise N Shyne” began in early 2020 in response to an increase in violent crime. A multi-agency warrant round-up was completed in mid-November. Suspects from Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Ohio were arrested. Authorities also seized 28 firearms, quantities of various drugs and more than $22,000 in drug proceeds.

Dover Police said the arrests and seizures impacted four local criminal street gangs in Dover and the surrounding area.

“We see the aftermath of overdoses and fatal shootings in our communities far too often, and the prevalence of gangs and criminal enterprises exacerbates those problems,” Attorney General Jennings Kathy Jennings said. “I’m so grateful for the dedicated women and men of the Dover Police Department and Delaware State Police who work tirelessly to disrupt these groups; for our federal partners and force multipliers who help us take guns and drugs out of our communities; and for the prosecutors and support staff of the Department of Justice, who support these operations and bring the accused to justice. These partnerships save lives, and I’m proud of everyone who helps make them happen.”

“As a result of strong partnerships with federal, state and local law enforcement ‘Operation Rise-NShyne’ resulted in 39 indictments in the matter of five months,” Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Baltimore Field Office Jennifer C. Boone said. “This joint enforcement effort illustrates how effective our law enforcement alliances are in pursuing the

crime afflicting our communities. The FBI will continue to work with our partners to disrupt and dismantle dangerous drug operations and protect the citizens of Delaware.”