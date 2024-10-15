Open Burning Ban Issued for Delaware

There has been below-average precipitation since late summer and Sussex County and New Castle County are abnormally dry according to DNREC officials. DNREC and the Delaware State Fire Marshal have issued a statewide ban on all open burning until further notice. While water demand decreases in the fall – and Delaware’s reservoirs and aquifers are currently in good shape – – little rain is expected in the extended forecast and DNREC reminds all Delawareans that water conservation practices are good year-round for helping to maintain the state’s water supply.

Open Burning Ban

Due to current dry conditions, the Delaware State Fire Marshal has issued a ban on open burning. While open burning is typically allowed from September 30 to April 30, the Fire Marshal has the authority to ban these activities in individual counties or statewide during dry periods. This measure is in place to reduce the risk of unplanned fires. The ban includes:

Controlled burning of yard/garden material (excluding leaves, which are never permitted)

Bonfires

Demolition burning

Prescribed burns for land management

Agricultural burning for field maintenance

Currently, campfires are permitted only in areas cleared of all combustibles, surrounded by a non-combustible ring no larger than 3’ x 3’ and used for cooking only. Grills/hibachis are also allowed in areas cleared of surrounding combustibles and used for cooking only.

For more details, visit statefiremarshal.delaware.gov and de.gov/openburning.

Additional information from DNREC:

In northern New Castle County, the focus on water conservation and wise water use is crucial, as the state’s most populous region relies on several surface water streams and reservoirs for the water supply.

“While the state’s water supply remains strong and sufficient, it is extremely important for residents in northern Delaware to take steps to conserve water in whatever ways they can to help offset the lack of rainfall,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. This will help maintain existing water supply levels should we face more painful drought conditions. Since surface water is the main source of drinking water in the northern part of the state, taking preventative steps now will help to avoid a potential supply issues later.”

While portions of neighboring states also are affected by a scarcity of precipitation, West Virginia is the only one of them currently experiencing severe drought conditions. Delaware has become better prepared for enduring such periods. Reservoirs in the northern reaches of the state, interconnections between the state’s public water systems, use of aquifer storage and recovery, and other enhancements to the public water supply have all been designed to make northern New Castle County more resilient for extended dry weather events.

“Since the last severe drought in 2002, public and private water purveyors have built over two billion gallons of reserve water supply storage that include reservoirs, impoundments, aquifer storage, and new wells,” said Dr. Gerald J. Kauffman, director of Delaware Water Resources Center. “These reserve supplies, coupled with water demand conservation achieved by the public, mean that Delaware is well on the path toward water supply self-sufficiency.”

Water Conservation Tips

Water conservation and wise water use also are of year-end benefit to Delaware’s water resources. While winter water conservation may look different than traditional summer conservation measures. Here are some easy ways to save water and protect your home during the colder seasons:

Maintain your residential furnace : Ensure your furnace is working properly to prevent your home’s pipes from freezing. This step can reduce the need to leave faucets dripping, which wastes water.

: Ensure your furnace is working properly to prevent your home’s pipes from freezing. This step can reduce the need to leave faucets dripping, which wastes water. Insulate exposed pipes : Make sure your exposed outdoor pipes and hose bibs are securely covered with pipe insulation. This will ensure that they won’t freeze or develop any leaks.

: Make sure your exposed outdoor pipes and hose bibs are securely covered with pipe insulation. This will ensure that they won’t freeze or develop any leaks. Fix leaks: Repair any leaks in faucets, toilets, or plumbing before temperatures drop to avoid bigger issues when the weather turns cold.

DNREC offers a free Weatherization Assistance Program to help prepare comfortable, energy-saving homes for the winter season.

Impact on Agriculture

Unfortunately, water conservation can’t solve all the problems caused by the lack of rain. Agriculture has been hit hard this year.

“This has been a challenging year for agriculture regarding the amount and timing of rainfall,” said Don Clifton, Executive Director of the Delaware Farm Bureau and a member of the Water Supply Coordinating Council. “We had some delayed planting in the spring due to inundated soils. After crops were established, a shortage of rain caused crop losses, in some extreme cases to the extent there was no crop to harvest. Some corn was mowed down without running a combine through it. Presently some soils are so dry that cover crops and small grains that are being seeded do not have enough moisture to germinate. These crops are important to help retain nutrients thereby protecting groundwater and surface waters. If they can’t be established, we lose that ability.”

Looking Ahead

September was one of the driest months on record, and many parts of Delaware, especially New Castle County, haven’t received any rain in October so far, according to State Climatologist and Delaware Environmental Observing System (DEOS) Director Dr. Kevin R. Brinson.

“Looking at the extended forecast, there is little to no precipitation expected over the next two weeks,” said Dr. Brinson. So, in the short term, we should continue to see our water conditions deteriorate.”

Brinson offered a qualified response as to where and to what effect current conditions may lead.

“Our seasonal outlook isn’t looking particularly dry, but it’s not looking wet either. We’re expecting a La Nina to develop this winter, which tends to mean warmer and drier conditions for our region,” he said. “Given how dry it’s been, any recovery we experience this winter would likely take some time to occur. That’s why it’s so important that we start to monitor the dry conditions closely now instead of waiting until late winter or early next spring when the demand for water will go back up. As much as we can, we want to stay ahead of this potential drought.”

Dr. David Wunsch, director of the Delaware Geological Survey, emphasized the importance of monitoring.

“The Delaware Geological Survey maintains infrastructure to monitor drought conditions, including groundwater monitoring wells that help us to determine trends in water levels,” said Dr. David Wunsch. “These serve as indicators that help us to provide real data that the state can use to guide recommendations for mediating drought conditions.”

Without a wet fall and winter Delaware may be in trouble when water demands increase in the spring, wise water use and conservation of water supplies are highly encouraged in Delaware – tips for both practices can be found on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s WaterSense webpage and on the DNREC website at de.gov/drought.

To learn more about drought in Delaware, read the article in Outdoor Delaware online magazine, “Navigating Delaware’s Drought History: Insights into Water Management Challenges and Solutions.”