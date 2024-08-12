Open Houses Set for Indian River School District

There will be a series of open houses this month and in September for the Indian River School District. These open houses will allow students and parents to meet teachers and staff, view class lists and tour school buildings. The school year begins on Tuesday, September 3rd for students in grades K, 6 and 9 and the Howard T. Ennis School. Grades 1 through 5, 7th and 8th and 10th through 12 begin Wednesday, September 4th and preschool and the Howard T. Ennis School begin Wednesday, September 11th.

The open house schedule is as follows:

August 27

Southern Delaware School of the Arts, Grades K-5, 5:00 p.m.

Southern Delaware School of the Arts, Grades 6-8, 6:30 p.m.

Indian River High School, 6:30 p.m.

August 28

Millsboro Middle School, Grade 6, 5:00 p.m.

East Millsboro Elementary School, Grades 1-2, 5:00-6:00 p.m.

Howard T. Ennis School, All Grades, 5:00-6:00 p.m.

Long Neck Elementary School, Grades K-2, 5:00-6:00 p.m.

Georgetown Middle School, Grade 7, 5:00-6:30 p.m.

Sussex Central High School, 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Grade 1, 5:30 p.m.

Selbyville Middle School, Grades 7-8, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Millsboro Middle School, Grades 7-8, 6:00 p.m.

East Millsboro Elementary School, Grades 3-5, 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Georgetown Middle School, Grade 6, 6:00-7:30 p.m.

Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Grades 2 and 4, 6:30 p.m.

Georgetown Middle School, Grade 8, 6:30-8:00 p.m.

Selbyville Middle School, Grade 6, 7:00-8:00 p.m.

August 29

Georgetown Elementary School, Grades PreK-2, 5:00 p.m.

John M. Clayton Elementary School, Kindergarten and New Students, 5:00-5:30 p.m.

East Millsboro Elementary School, Kindergarten, 5:00-6:00 p.m.

North Georgetown Elementary School, Grades K-1, 5:00-6:00 p.m.

Long Neck Elementary School, Grades 3-5, 5:00-6:00 p.m.

Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Grades 3 and 5, 5:30 p.m.

John M. Clayton Elementary School, “Meet Your Teacher,” Grades K-5, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Georgetown Elementary School, Grades 3-5, 6:00 p.m.

Phillip C. Showell Elementary School, All Grades, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

North Georgetown Elementary School, Grades 2-5, 6:15-7:15 p.m.

Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Kindergarten, 6:30 p.m.

September 5

Howard T. Ennis, Preschool, 5:00-6:00 p.m.

IRSD Early Learning Center, 5:00-6:00 p.m.

For more information about open houses, please contact your child’s school.