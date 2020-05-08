Opening of Delaware farmers markets delayed due to coronavirus

The Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA) has delayed the opening of farmers markets across the state as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The decision made to delay the opening of seasonal farmers’ markets in communities throughout Delaware was not an easy one,” DDA said in a statement. “We know that Delaware family farms depend on the direct sales to consumers at farmers’ markets. Just like you, we want to re-open the markets, but operating changes have to be made to protect the health of our farming community, consumers, and market staff.”

DDA has asked the farmers’ market managers throughout the state to develop a plan to safely re-open farmers’ markets.

Moving forward, DDA will review the plan submitted by the Delaware Farmers’ Market Coalition, and will make revisions based on the guidance provided by Division of Public Health, to ensure that farmers’ markets address all safety protocols for COVID-19 before they are allowed to re-open.