‘Operation Clear Track’ Highlights Safety Around Railroad Tracks

A week devoted to awareness about safety near railroad tracks is underway in Delaware.



Operation Clear Track involves several law enforcement agencies as well as Amtrak and partner agencies in Canada.



Incidents at rail crossings or those that involved trespassers on tracks result in thousands of injuries or fatalities each year. State Police say tracks should be avoided, especially on the railroad right-of-way – don’t let kids play there, don’t think you can ‘beat the train’ at a crossing, and don’t go around the lowered crossing gates are just a few safety tips surrounding Operation Clear Track.

More advice for conduct around railroad tracks:

