‘Operation Clear Track’ Highlights Safety Around Railroad Tracks

A week devoted to awareness about safety near railroad tracks is underway in Delaware.
Operation Clear Track involves several law enforcement agencies as well as Amtrak and partner agencies in Canada.
Incidents at rail crossings or those that involved trespassers on tracks result in thousands of injuries or fatalities each year. State Police say tracks should be avoided, especially on the railroad right-of-way – don’t let kids play there, don’t think you can ‘beat the train’ at a crossing, and don’t go around the lowered crossing gates are just a few safety tips surrounding Operation Clear Track.
More advice for conduct around railroad tracks:
lease follow these safety tips:
- Never walk, run, play or take pictures on the railroad right-of-way. If you are on or near the tracks, you are trespassing on private property and breaking the law.
- Never attempt to outrun an approaching train. It can take a train a mile or more to stop.
- If you’re standing on the train tracks, you may not hear or feel an oncoming train in time to get away safely.
- Only cross the tracks at designated public crossings.
- Never drive or walk around lowered grade crossing gates.
- Never begin to drive across the tracks unless you can get all the way across.
- Always call the Emergency Notification System (ENS) number 24 hours a day to report problems or obstructions at the crossing. Look for the number on the blue sign near the crossing or on the cross-buck.
- Always know that the average train is three feet wider than the track on each side.
- Always slow down and stop your vehicle prior to train tracks when lights begin to flash.