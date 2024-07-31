Operation Troopers Have Your BACKpack–Now Until August 23rd

Elementary school-aged children in need with the necessities for school will receive help thanks to the Delaware State Police Community Outreach Unit’s annual program. Troopers are asking for help with donations to fill each child’s backpack with school supplies. Operation Troopers Have Your BACKpack works with local communities and organizations to collect and donate school supplies for children in need. Donations can be taken to any Troop or Delaware State Police Federal Credit Union locations by anyone wishing to help. Each location will have a box for supplies to be dropped off. The donations will be collected now until August 23, 2024, and will be distributed at the start of the school year.

List of Supplies Being Collected: