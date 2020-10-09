Operation We Care Receives Schaefer Award

Operation We Care has received the Wicomico County William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award.

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot bestowed the honor virtually upon its founders Jeff and Diana Merritt.

Operation We Care was recognized for its efforts to help first responders and military personnel.

“Whether providing personal protective equipment for first responders, delivering meals to law enforcement or sending 2,000 care packages annually to active duty soldiers, Operation We Care supports those serving their country and their communities on the front lines,” Franchot said. “Their work embodies the principles held dear by William Donald Schaefer, the late Baltimore mayor, governor and comptroller, and I am honored to recognize Jeff and Diana.”

Operation We Care continues to hold socially-distanced fundraisers to keep its programs going.