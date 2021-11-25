OptOutside Black Friday: Del. State Parks Waive Admission Fee

Delaware State Parks will waive admission fees this Friday, and visitors to the Brandywine Zoo in Wilmington will also be allowed in at no charge.

It’s part of the national Black Friday movement, #OptOutside. More than 7-million people and more than 7,000 organizations nationwide take part in #OptOutside activities each year.

DNREC also reminds visitors that masks are required at indoor state facilities including nature centers, interpretive sites and restrooms.

Delaware State Parks will open at 8:00 a.m. Friday, except for Fort Delaware State Park which is closed for the season. Park offices will be closed. Brandywine Zoo hours are 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Delaware State Parks fees will be suspended as usual for the winter December 1st through February 28th.

