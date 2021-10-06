Ørsted Announces West Ocean City Wind Power Maintenance / Ops Facility

Wind-power company Ørsted has announced plans to build an offshore wind operations and maintenance facility on Harbor Road in West Ocean City. It’s billed as the first emissions-free facility of its type in Maryland, and it would create up to 110 temporary or permanent jobs.

A warehouse / office building is planned. The Crew Transfer Vessels that would transport personnel to and from the Skipjack Wind offshore project would not generate any emissions, according to Ørsted.

Ørsted’s investment would be about $20-million.

The facility would support the proposed Skipjack 1 offshore wind farm, which would locate turbines about 19 miles off the Delmarva coast and provide 40,000 homes with what Ørsted said will be clean, reliable offshore wind energy.