Orsted Bids For 2nd Offshore Wind Project

Orsted is bidding to build a second offshore wind farm off the Maryland Coast that would be capable of creating 760 Megawatts of power, which would be enough to meet the needs of 250,000 homes on the Eastern Shore.

Orsted is already planning its Skipjack Wind farm project, which would start operating in 2026. The wind power developer is still seeking a location for its land-based operation to bring in the offshore power after a proposal to locate it at Fenwick Island State Park fell through.

The bid for the second wind project has been submitted to the Maryland Public Service Commission.

Orsted will host a virtual open house on its Skipjack Wind-Two project Monday, July 19th at 6:00 p.m. To register for the virtual open house, please CLICK HERE