Out of Control Car Crashes into Cheswold Home

Image courtesy Cheswold PD

Just after midnight the driver of a vehicle traveling on Main Street in Cheswold lost control and struck the front of two homes causing extensive damage to one of the homes. Cheswold Police say the driver suffered a broken leg and minor cuts and believe this was a speeding incident, but not alcohol related. The roadway was wet as well and police are still investigating. The Red Cross was contacted to assist the occupants of the home – no one was injured in the house – and the town’s code enforcement was called to assess the condition on the structure.

Cheswold Police ask anyone who has information on the crash to contact them at 302-734-2202.