Outdoor Burning Discouraged Due to DE’s Ongoing Drought Conditions & High Fire Risk

The Delaware Forest Service is urging all residents to refrain from outdoor burning. Delaware’s ongoing drought and current weather conditions has brought an uptick in wildfires statewide. A special weather statement was released over the weekend indicating an elevated fire risk due to dropping humidity levels and high winds across the region – including Delaware. Officials say that from November 2024 through February 2025 over 420 outdoor fires have occurred in Delaware – and the Delaware Forest Service, which is experienced in wildland fires has helped battle 15 of those incidents.

Additional information from Delaware AG & State Forest Service:

“Most people think of the summer as being the most dangerous time for wildfires, but in Delaware, the period of leaf drop in the fall and right now, when vegetation is dormant, and the fine fuel moisture is low, is when we see the most wildfires,” said State Forester Kyle Hoyd. “This is the worst I have seen for fine fuel issues in my 20 years with the Delaware Forest Service. Just last week, we fought a wildfire where there was crown torching on 30 to 50-foot-high trees. We need residents to take this request seriously for their safety, as well as their neighbors and their communities.”

Since vegetation is dormant, even with the rain that Delaware experienced last week, the grass, brush, and trees cannot absorb the water that they do later in spring, when green-up and growth occur. This dormancy creates a situation where grass, leaf litter, and pine needles can easily combust.

All of Delaware continues to be impacted by the drought. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 46.4% of Delaware is in a moderate drought, with the remaining 53.6% experiencing severe drought conditions. Crown torching traditionally has not been a problem here in Delaware, but fire looks for available fuels. Trees went into dormancy last fall with a severe water shortage, and combined with low humidity levels throughout winter, have created another fuel source.

According to Delaware’s Wildland Fire Supervisor Sam Topper, “This is a phenomenon that the Northeast hasn’t experienced until just recently, and unfortunately, if this drought cycle doesn’t break soon, we are going to continue to see an increase in wildfire activity, and not just the surface fires we typically battle.”

From November 2024 through February 2025, Delaware has experienced more than 420 outdoor fires across the state. With expertise in wildland fire, the Delaware Forest Service engaged in 15 of these incidents. On average, from 2020 to 2023, the Delaware Forest Service responded to five wildfires a year but responded to 22 wildfires in 2024.

“With the increased response needed right now, we have staff on-call around the clock, maintaining equipment and responding to the scenes when our assistance is requested,” said Topper. “When you look at the increase in wildfire activity over the past five years, with the calls really hitting hard in 2024 and already high this year, there is a real concern on how our small staff can continue to operate at these levels state-wide. If this is the new norm, we need the Delaware Forest Service to be fully staffed and have updated working equipment to protect our staff in larger fires.”

Typically, wildfires in January and February have not escalated to the level where local fire companies seek out the expertise of the Delaware Forest Service. The experts are very concerned, as the peak spring wildfire season for Delaware is from mid-April to the beginning of May, and staff have already responded to two fires each month and four in March. These trends and the ongoing drought do not look to end anytime soon, necessitating warning residents and visitors about the safety concerns of burning outdoors.

Creating Defensible Space Around Your Home

The Delaware Forest Service encourages Delawareans to create a defensible space around their homes as a safety buffer from wildfires. The goal of defensible space is to slow or stop wildfire spread while protecting homes and providing firefighters with a safer area to fight wildfire.

Your Home to 5 Feet from the Furthest Point of the Structure:

Clear the roof and gutters of dead leaves, pine needles, and debris.

Replace or repair loose or missing shingles to prevent embers from gaining access to the roof.

Remove any flammable materials, including mulch, flammable plants, leaves, pine needles, and firewood piles, from the home’s exterior walls.

Prevent the build-up of combustible materials from collecting under stairs, decks, and porches.

Within 5 to 30 ft from Your Home: