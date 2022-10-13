Outdoor Dining Spaces in Rehoboth Beach Removal Deadline Nov 1

All expanded outdoor dining spaces on public and private properties in the City of Rehoboth Beach – except those on private property allowed under an approved permit of compliance – must be removed as of November 1st. Interim City Manager Evan Miller says the city is committed to supporting the restaurants and other businesses. Restaurants who wish to pursue outdoor dining on public places in the future will need to apply for a supplemental permit of compliance once the Commissioners codify the city’s policy related to outdoor dining on public spaces this fall – possibly at the October 21st meeting.