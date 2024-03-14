Over 100 Drivers Pulled Over in Worcester County for Distracted Driving in Unique Initiative

If you were driving in Worcester County yesterday– on Rt. 598 near Manklin Creek Rd and on the side of the Harry W. Kelley bridge heading into Ocean City, you might have seen a construction worker seemingly focused on the job. However, the most observant drivers would have noticed the police radio in his hand. This ‘construction worker’ was actually a Maryland State Police trooper, on the lookout for distracted driving violations. His activity led to over 100 drivers being pulled over, and the vast majority of these stops were for ‘texting while driving’ violations. Throughout the day–over the course of this initiative, this trooper observed and called out numerous traffic violations to fellow troopers down the road; waiting there to intercept drivers participating in the unsafe driving behaviors. According to Maryland State Police, the frequency with which this behavior is occurring, and the risks that distracted driving entails, highlights the urgent need for increased awareness by the public and continued enforcement measures by law enforcement officers to combat this hazardous behavior.

Additional Information:

Cpl. Lenz, the supervisor in charge of this initiative, discussed the importance of the troopers work

during the morning briefing. “Our purpose is to stop unsafe driving behavior. No one wants to give or

get a citation, but if receiving one causes a driver to change their ways it may just end up saving the

life of someone’s loved one”.

The Berlin Barrack encourages all motorists to prioritize safety behind the wheel and refrain from

engaging in distractions that compromise their ability to operate vehicles safely. By raising awareness

and enforcing laws, together, we can create safer roadways for everyone.