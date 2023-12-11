Over 1100 Animals Adopted in BVSPCA 2-Day Mega Adoption Event

The two-day mega adoption event by the Brandywine Valley SPCA put over 1141 animals into forever homes. The mega adoption event was held at all Brandywine Valley locations and 9 other area shelter partners across 4 states. 579 dogs, 560 cats and 2 other animals were adopted – and they ranged from puppies and kittens to seniors and long-time shelter residents.

Additional information from BVSPCA:

The BVSPCA hosted the Mega Adoption Event at BVSPCA locations in West Chester, Plymouth Meeting, New Castle, Dover, Georgetown, and at the Animal Rescue Center. In addition, several other shelter partners participated in this weekend’s event, including ACCT Philly, Animal Adoption Center (AAC), Animal Care Shelter for Kent County in Maryland, Animal Rescue League of Berks County, BARCS in Maryland, Faithful Friends Animal Society, Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, and Montgomery County Animal Shelter (TX), who brought animals north to participate.