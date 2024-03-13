Over $14 Million in Funding for Critical Community Projects in Delaware–Signed into Law

Funding that has been secured for Delaware will go towards some of the most pressing needs in all three counties–including the expansion of affordable housing opportunities for families and seniors, the development of workforce and job training programs, and increase in access to affordable and quality health care. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced that she helped secure the funding in the amount of over $14 million, which is in the first portion of Fiscal Year 2024 appropriations bills. This funding was part of a year-long process in which Blunt Rochester’s office received nearly 100 applications for funding. Each House Member was permitted to submit only 15 applications to the House Committee on Appropriations for consideration. Congresswoman Blunt Rochester was able to ensure that all 15 applications made it into the final appropriations bills that were passed by the House on March 6th and signed into law by President Biden on March 9th.

Additional Information from the Office of Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester:

“I am proud to announce that all 15 of the projects I advocated for through the House’s Community Project Funding process have passed the House and Senate and have been signed into law by President Biden,” said Rep. Blunt Rochester. “For me, these Community Project Funding requests had to have two main criteria – there had to be real community support and real community need, and all 15 final projects strongly demonstrated both. Throughout the past year, I’ve had the opportunity to see first-hand how these projects will impact Delawareans up and down our state – from expanding affordable housing opportunities for families and seniors to helping us invest in and prepare our young people to join the workforce. Today is the culmination of my bipartisan efforts to deliver for Delaware. I thank Senators Carper and Coons for all the work they did to help secure these wins for Delawareans, and I look forward to seeing these projects come to fruition in our communities.”

This funding was part of a year-long process in which Blunt Rochester’s office received nearly 100 applications for funding. Each House Member was permitted to submit only 15 applications to the House Committee on Appropriations for consideration. Blunt Rochester was able to ensure that all 15 applications made it into the final appropriations bills that were passed by the House on March 6, 2024, and signed into law by President Biden on March 9, 2024.

Over the past year, Blunt Rochester has made several visits to highlight and advocate for her Community Project Funding requests, including visits to the Town of Milton, the Rosa Health Center, the City of Harrington, and Cornerstone West Community Development Corporation (CDC).

Rep. Blunt Rochester championed the following funding projects for Delawareans:

$715,000 for Delaware River Basin Commission Signatory Fund, Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC) for federal signatory funding share of the DRBC budget, which will be used to further advance DRBC’s scientific mission and programs, maintain the high-quality regulation of the Delaware River and its Basin, and support staffing for these activities.

for Delaware River Basin Commission Signatory Fund, Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC) for federal signatory funding share of the DRBC budget, which will be used to further advance DRBC’s scientific mission and programs, maintain the high-quality regulation of the Delaware River and its Basin, and support staffing for these activities. $1.6 million for Cornerstone West Community Development Corporation to build The Vistas at St. Francis, a 57-unit, state-of-the-art, energy-efficient, affordable senior housing project that will increase the amount of affordable senior housing in the West Side of Wilmington.

for Cornerstone West Community Development Corporation to build The Vistas at St. Francis, a 57-unit, state-of-the-art, energy-efficient, affordable senior housing project that will increase the amount of affordable senior housing in the West Side of Wilmington. $1 million for Rosa Health Center to make critical capital improvements, including doubling the size of the current building, (providing six additional exam rooms, and critical renovations to the building) to grow their patient population from 1,900 to 4,000 and offer more services to Sussex Countians who are low-income, uninsured, or underinsured.

for Rosa Health Center to make critical capital improvements, including doubling the size of the current building, (providing six additional exam rooms, and critical renovations to the building) to grow their patient population from 1,900 to 4,000 and offer more services to Sussex Countians who are low-income, uninsured, or underinsured. $1 million for Family Promise of Northern New Castle County to fund the construction of a shelter building and a community building which will double the amount of shelter Family Promise can offer at any single time, meaning between 40-50 families experiencing homelessness would now be served each year.

for Family Promise of Northern New Castle County to fund the construction of a shelter building and a community building which will double the amount of shelter Family Promise can offer at any single time, meaning between 40-50 families experiencing homelessness would now be served each year. $500,000 for the Town of Bethany Beach Loop Canal and Lake Bethany Erosion Mitigation Project for the development of a bulkhead and shoreline that would help restore and stabilize a land strip that lies between the Loop Canal and Lake Bethany.

for the Town of Bethany Beach Loop Canal and Lake Bethany Erosion Mitigation Project for the development of a bulkhead and shoreline that would help restore and stabilize a land strip that lies between the Loop Canal and Lake Bethany. $84,548 for the Food Bank of Delaware, Inc. Growing Hope in Milford Project to create an essential community agriculture facility to support produce distribution and provide educational opportunities to low-income Delawareans in rural communities.

for the Food Bank of Delaware, Inc. Growing Hope in Milford Project to create an essential community agriculture facility to support produce distribution and provide educational opportunities to low-income Delawareans in rural communities. $1 million to Polytech Adult Education to fund improvements, demolition, and reconstruction of a Transportation and Logistics Training Center.

Rep. Blunt Rochester, alongside Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, championed the following funding projects for Delawareans:

$1,000,000 for New Castle County Public Works Department’s Little Mill Creek Stream Restoration to construct approximately 2,000 feet of stream restoration and floodplain stabilization. The project will enhance the use of the creek corridor, reduce flooding on private property, and reduce adverse impacts on public sanitary sewers and public open space infrastructure.

for New Castle County Public Works Department’s Little Mill Creek Stream Restoration to construct approximately 2,000 feet of stream restoration and floodplain stabilization. The project will enhance the use of the creek corridor, reduce flooding on private property, and reduce adverse impacts on public sanitary sewers and public open space infrastructure. $1,000,000 for Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity to fund the acquisition of land for affordable housing, capital improvements of their ReStore which helps fund continued services, the renovation of a vacant building to create offices and meeting spaces that will allow for an expansion of their ReStore, and expansion of volunteer housing.

for Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity to fund the acquisition of land for affordable housing, capital improvements of their ReStore which helps fund continued services, the renovation of a vacant building to create offices and meeting spaces that will allow for an expansion of their ReStore, and expansion of volunteer housing. $850,000 to Lutheran Senior Services of Dover, Inc. to fund roof and bathroom improvements at Luther Towers, an affordable housing complex for seniors.

to Lutheran Senior Services of Dover, Inc. to fund roof and bathroom improvements at Luther Towers, an affordable housing complex for seniors. $1,862,000 for Sussex County Habitat for Humanity to create affordable homeownership opportunities for low-income families in Sussex County.

for Sussex County Habitat for Humanity to create affordable homeownership opportunities for low-income families in Sussex County. $3,345,000 to the City of Harrington for the development of an industrial park that will spur economic growth in the city and central Delaware.

to the City of Harrington for the development of an industrial park that will spur economic growth in the city and central Delaware. $2,048,000 for the Town of Milton to make improvements to the town’s public works facility, including erosion and sediment controls and constructing stormwater basin and collection system piping.