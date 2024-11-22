Over 20,000 Chickens Die in Willards Chicken House Blaze

Over 20,000 chickens were lost in a early Friday morning north of Willards. Firefighters were called for a structure fire just after 5:30 Friday morning on New Hope Road. Crews arriving at the scene found a 500-foot long commercial chicken house on fire. Multiple fire companies from Wicomico and Sussex Counties provided assistance or cover. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes, but firefighters were on the scene for over 3 hours.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal says the fire began in the interior of the chicken house and the cause remains under investigation.

Damage is estimated at $175,000.