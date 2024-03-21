Over $2,000,000 in Reconnecting Communities Grants for Delaware Provided by Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Today, Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, alongside Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester shared that over $2 million in grants are headed to Delaware thanks to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s FY23 Reconnecting Communities Pilot (RCP) Program. This program aims to link up communities that have been left out of opportunities due to past transportation choices. The funding for these grants is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a piece of legislation the trio of lawmakers helped craft and get passed. Among the grants is $100,000 earmarked for the Town of Georgetown. This money will go into planning, designing, and engineering pedestrian safety upgrades at eight rail intersections along the Norfolk Southern rail line.

“Communities are more important than cars, and our highway system should reflect that. The potential of an initial cap over part of I-95 will reunite neighborhoods, revitalize Wilmington’s West Side, and create hundreds of good-paying jobs,” said Senator Chris Coons. “Even at this early stage, this investment is an exciting development that demonstrates the continuing value of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. I’m also glad to see the two other investments that will keep Delawareans safer and address crucial environmental justice issues at key areas in our state.”

“A significant focus of the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is to modernize roads, bridges, and highways, and to do so through a lens of equity,” said Rep. Blunt Rochester. “Uplifting our communities was one of the reasons I introduced the Reconnecting Communities Act in 2021, which proposed capping I-95. I am proud that, today, we are celebrating investments in bringing this vision to fruition while pushing us one step closer to righting generational wrongs and bringing communities back together.”

“The I-95 Cap Feasibility Study completed by WILMAPCO last year provided a comprehensive overview of what a capping project would look like for the communities of Wilmington,” said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. “Thanks to the work of our congressional delegation, this grant award will allow the department to take the next steps of determining the constructability of this concept and how it would be achieved.”

