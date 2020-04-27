Over $200k to go towards community-based organizations in Delaware amid coronavirus crisis

The Delaware Does More COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund, managed by United Way of Delaware (UWDE) released $228,750 in community investments to help 18 community-based organizations across the state serve Delawareans needing food, shelter, utilities and other critical services in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Much of the funding has been directed to assist low-income and/or homeless individuals and families. To date, the Fund has released $468,750, inclusive of today’s announcement.

A fourth round of funding is expected on or around May 8, according to press release.

Through the first two rounds of funding ($240,000) the Delaware Does More Rapid Response Fund has assisted 23,010 Delawareans in 7,670 households and has provided 84,310 meals.

Third-round recipient organizations (see list below) were selected by a committee of funders including United Way of Delaware, the Santora Group CPAs, Delmarva Power, DuPont, Chesapeake Utilities Corp. and Highmark Health. Recipients were chosen for the strength of their on-the-ground operations in key population areas across the state, and because each has the scope, scale and experience to manage emergency relief efforts.

United Way of Delaware President & Chief Executive Officer Michelle A. Taylor said, “Nearly six weeks into this crisis the Delaware Does More Rapid Response Fund is still helping close the resource gap around food, shelter and utilities, especially for some of the most vulnerable Delawareans. We are so grateful and proud that our corporate partners and individual donors continue to step up to meet this unprecedented challenge.”

In response to a 25% surge in caller demand, Taylor said UWDE has expanded hours for its 211 Helpline and moved the information and referral service to a seven-day-a-week schedule. Delawareans seeking assistance with COVID-19 (and other) questions, can now dial 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Eighteen Community-Based Organizations Receive Third-Round Rapid Response Funding

Third-round recipients of the Delaware Does More Rapid Response Fund are:

· Boys and Girls Club ($15,000): Food program, grab/go meals, emergency childcare site, utility assistance for families

· Catholic Charities ($20,000): Food, transportation, basic needs for families

· Community Legal Aid ($10,000): Secure protective orders for victims of domestic violence, court filings, continuing education and outreach efforts for families

· Delaware Center for Homeless Veterans ($15,000): Food, housing (emergency, transitional, permanent), case management/planning for homeless veterans

· Family Promise of Northern New Castle County ($10,000): Serve homeless families with essentials and basic needs

· First State Community Action Agency ($30,000): Housing, food, utilities, transportation, medical, hygiene and cleaning supplies, replenish food pantry for families

· Friendship House ($20,000): Shelter for the homeless, reduce wait list for the homeless

· Jewish Family Services ($10,000): Food, utilities, baby products, basic needs for refugees and families

· Hilltop Lutheran Neighborhood Center ($5,000): Food, weekend care bags for children, hygiene products, thermometers for families

· Latin American Community Center ($30,000): Food, housing & utility assistance, transportation, toiletries and cleaning supplies for families

· Middletown-Odessa-Townsend Senior Center ($2500): Fresh and shelf-stable foods, meal services, food preparation for seniors

· New Castle County Head Start ($1,250): Face masks for families and staff

· Opportunity Center Inc. ($10,000): Emergency food, housing support, other services for individuals with disabilities

· Bernard and Ruth Siegel Jewish Community Center ($10,000): Food, food prep supplies for seniors, adults and individuals with special needs

· The Shepherd Place ($10,000): Food, utilities, cleaning supplies, protective equipment for homeless shelter individuals and families

· United Cerebral Palsy ($5,000): Food, medical equipment, case management services for individuals with disabilities

· West End Neighborhood House ($20,000): Emergency rent and mortgage payments, hotel vouchers, rental assistance, emergency utilities and food for individuals and families

· Wilmington Senior Center ($5,000): Food, utility bills, non-perishable food for homebound seniors

A partial list of supporters of the Delaware Does More COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund (to date) includes:

· Bank of America

· Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

· Delmarva Power, an Exelon Company

· DuPont

· Exelon

· Fund for Women

· Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware

· Jessie Ball duPont Fund

· JPMorgan Chase

· Longwood Foundation

· M&T Bank

· New Castle County Government

· Procter & Gamble Company

· Santander Bank

· United Way of Delaware

· Wells Fargo

· Wilmington University

· WSFS Bank

· …and a community of caring people

Rapid Response Fund Background

Shortly after the initial reports of the COVID-19 outbreak, United Way of Delaware convened a virtual meeting of more than 100 leaders from state government, nonprofits, foundations and community-based organizations to develop a comprehensive, coordinated response to the crisis.

One outcome of the meeting was formation of the Delaware COVID-19 Emergency Response Initiative, a four-part strategy aimed at addressing immediate and long-term demand for financial help, information and referral services, and coordination of volunteer activities. The Delaware Does More COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund, managed by UWDE, will address near-term demand for financial and other resources; the Strategic Response Fund, managed by DCF, will address some of the operational and capacity needs of nonprofits whose resources are being strained in the current crisis.