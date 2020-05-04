Over 2100 Tested at Wicomico Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing at Shorebirds Stadium

On Friday, May 1st and Saturday, May 2nd, the Wicomico County Health Department held drive thru testing at the Delmarva Shorebirds Stadium for critical employees (including poultry workers) and their families. This massive undertaking would not have been possible without the help of the following agencies:

Wicomico, Worcester, and Somerset County Health Departments

Department of Emergency Services

State of Maryland Poultry Task Force

Peninsula Regional Medical Center

Maryland Department of Health

Delmarva Shorebirds

Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office

Salisbury Police Department

Maryland State Police

Local language interpreters

State Highway Administration

Wicomico County Roads Division

Wicomico County Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism

Maryland Emergency Management Agency

Chesapeake Health Care

Parsonsburg Fire Co

Parties Etc.

United States Public Health Service

Federal Emergency Management Agency

MOTA

Centers for Disease Control & Prevention

A huge SHOUT OUT to the 100 staff working this two day event. During this event, 2,139 individuals were tested for COVID-19 and given educational materials. All participants will be contacted within the next couple of days with their test results.

For more information about COVID-19 call 410-912-6889 or visit www.wicomicohealth.org. Local COVID-19 updates are also available on our Facebook, Twitter (@WicomicoHealth) and Instagram.