Over 2100 Tested at Wicomico Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing at Shorebirds Stadium

On Friday, May 1st and Saturday, May 2nd, the Wicomico County Health Department held drive thru testing at the Delmarva Shorebirds Stadium for critical employees (including poultry workers) and their families. This massive undertaking would not have been possible without the help of the following agencies:
- Wicomico, Worcester, and Somerset County Health Departments
- Department of Emergency Services
- State of Maryland Poultry Task Force
- Peninsula Regional Medical Center
- Maryland Department of Health
- Delmarva Shorebirds
- Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office
- Salisbury Police Department
- Maryland State Police
- Local language interpreters
- State Highway Administration
- Wicomico County Roads Division
- Wicomico County Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism
- Maryland Emergency Management Agency
- Chesapeake Health Care
- Parsonsburg Fire Co
- Parties Etc.
- United States Public Health Service
- Federal Emergency Management Agency
- MOTA
- Centers for Disease Control & Prevention
A huge SHOUT OUT to the 100 staff working this two day event. During this event, 2,139 individuals were tested for COVID-19 and given educational materials. All participants will be contacted within the next couple of days with their test results.
For more information about COVID-19 call 410-912-6889 or visit www.wicomicohealth.org. Local COVID-19 updates are also available on our Facebook, Twitter (@WicomicoHealth) and Instagram.