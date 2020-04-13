Over $700 million in federal funding awarded to Maryland hospitals, healthcare providers to fight coronavirus

Over $700 million in federal funding will go towards supporting hospitals and healthcare providers to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Maryland.

The full Maryland congressional delegation, including U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John P. Sarbanes, Andy Harris, M.D., Anthony G. Brown, Jamie B. Raskin and David Trone, today announced the award of $742,225,306 for Maryland hospitals and health care providers through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund (PHSSEF).

Created through the CARES Act, the program was designed to enable health care providers to cover the costs of responding to COVID-19.

“Maryland’s hospitals and health care providers are taking extraordinary steps to protect public health and save lives,” said the delegation. “Cost constraints and the need to operate within existing funding structures must not inhibit their ability to respond effectively. Future distributions from this emergency fund must be allocated in a transparent manner, ensuring that all of Maryland’s hospitals have the resources they need, including those in emerging hotspots such as the Baltimore-Washington Corridor, and should recognize the essential role of other health care providers who treat vulnerable and low-income populations.”

Approximately $400 million will be allocated to hospitals and $342 million to outpatient health care providers. These awards represent Maryland’s share of the initial $30 billion awarded nationwide today.

Congress allocated a total of $100 billion for the program, the remainder of which will be disbursed at a later date.

Through the CARES Act, Maryland has also received $15.6 million for community health centers announced Wednesday and $48 million to Maryland local governments announced by the delegation last week.

Separately, the delegation has announced a total of $17.1 million in CDC funding through the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act to support the Maryland health system.