Over 700 Sussex Tech Students Return to the Classroom

Sussex Technical High School was home to more students on Monday than any time in the last year, with nearly 700 students streaming through the doors eager to get back to school in person four days a week.

“We wanted to give students and their families a choice to expand in-person learning or continue fully remote, and more than half our students chose to be back on campus,” said Superintendent Kevin Carson, Ed.D. “The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our first priority and we are remaining vigilant in our COVID precautions, but this is a positive step toward normalcy.”

Since Feb. 1, Sussex Tech has been using a hybrid system with in-person learning for students a portion of the week. Carson said the experience gave administrators and the Board of Education confidence the school would be able to expand operations with more students at the same time. Students continue to have the option of remote learning, sitting in the same classes remotely and receiving the same instruction as in-person students.

Monday also marks the first day of the Raven Academy, an after-school learning option to support students in need of assistance. More than 240 students are participating in the initiative.