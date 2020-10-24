Overnight Crash Leaves One Dead East of Bridgeville

A crash just after 1am Saturday has left one person dead. Delaware State Police say an SUV was speeding on Coverdale Road east of Bridgeville when it began to rotate going through a curve in the roadway. The driver over-corrected causing the SUV to spin into a utility pole. Police say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. Coverdale Road was closed for about 3 hours for on-scene investigation – and replacement of the damaged utility pole. The investigation is continuing.