Overnight Crossroad Pipe Replacement to Begin Monday on MD 328 in Caroline County

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (SHA) will replace crossroad pipes under MD 328 (New Bridge Road) at two locations between Willow Pond and Saulsbury roads in Caroline County beginning October 20. All work will be completed by mid-November, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert for a single-lane flagging operation during work hours, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. Occasional, brief (up to 15 minutes) full closures of MD 328 will be necessary to ensure public safety during crane operations. David A. Bramble of Chestertown is the general contractor.

Work includes excavation, pipe replacement, backfilling, stream bank stabilization, landscaping and patching. Portable pumps will maintain stream flow during construction, and a crane will be used to install large, precast concrete walls.