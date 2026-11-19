A major fire that occurred overnight at a church in Rhodesdale in Dorchester County is under investigation. The blaze was reported round 3:00 AM at Galestown Methodist Church. The fire caused an estimated $280,000 in damage including to structure and contents. According to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, there is no evidence discovered so far that would suggest the fire was maliciously set. The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted Deputy State Fire Marshals on the scene as is common practice for fires within houses of worship. Fire officials say the blaze, discovered by a neighboring resident, started on the inside of the church.