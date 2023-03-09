Overnight Fire in Preston, MD Under Investigation

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an overnight fire in Preston in Caroline County, Maryland. Fire officials report no deaths or injuries to humans from the blaze, but seven cats and one lamb are unaccounted for at the site. The State Fire Marshal’s office estimates the damage to the wood frame outbuilding to be at around $80,000. If anyone has information regarding this fire, please contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.