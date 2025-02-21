Overnight Infield RV Camping Available for Dover NASCAR Race Weekend in July

Race fans will have a chance for additional access this summer for the July NASCAR weekend – camping at the Infield Reserve. This is an exclusive 34-spot RV campground within the infield – and the first time the Monster Mile’s infield has been open for overnight NASCAR weekend camping. The lot will open on Wednesday, July 16th – and campers will have the option of spending up to 5 nights at the Monster Mile infield.

Additional information from Dover Motor Speedway:

Amenities at The Infield Reserve include full hookups with:

50-amp Electric Access

Water

Sewer

Wi-Fi

Two NASCAR Garage/Pit Access passes (formerly known as Hot/VIP Passes)

Two Tow Vehicle Passes

The Hub, a hospitality location with concierge service and golf cart transportation

An Exclusive Gift

Golf Cart Transportation

Four Camping Wristbands

The lot opens on Wednesday, July 16, giving campers the option of spending up to five nights within the Monster Mile’s high-banked concrete track. Camping spots can be purchased online and by calling 800-441-RACE.

“We look forward to our RV guests enjoying an extraordinary summer and creating new traditions in The Infield Reserve,” said Mike Tatoian, president and general manager of Dover Motor Speedway. “Our team is always looking to create special options for NASCAR’s top fanbase. There’s no camping lot closer to the drivers or the on-track action and it provides a fan perspective that hasn’t been experienced before in Dover.”

Also this summer, two new Monster Mile parking options designed specifically for experienced tailgaters have been launched. Parking spots can be purchased online and by calling 800-441-RACE.