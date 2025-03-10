UPDATED: Overnight Road Closure Near Georgetown for Broken Utility Pole

Drivers in the Georgetown area were detoured off Zoar Road overnight after the driver of a Chevrolet Trax traveling eastbound went of the road just before 2:30am and struck a utility pole and overturned in the area of Peterkins Road. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that the 21 year old male driver from Lewes was not injured – but was cited for inattentive driving.

The roadway was closed for several hours while the damaged utility pole was replaced. Delaware Electric Cooperative officials say a handful of members lost power which was restored around mid-morning.