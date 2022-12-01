Overnight Vehicle Fire in Salisbury; Officials Investigating

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a vehicle fire in Salisbury they say someone started. A neighbor discovered the 2019 Ford Escape on fire after 2 am. The Hebron Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene on Barton Avenue. Officials have not arrested anyone up to this point in connection with the incident. Anyone with additional information should contact the Lower Eastern Regional Office of the State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780 or the Arson Tip Line at 1-800-492-7529.