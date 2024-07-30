Overnight Work on Route 90 into Ocean City Wednesday Night

Maryland Department of Transportation says that work will begin on Route 90 Wednesday night (July 31st) around 9pm to permanently repair a sinkhole that occurred earlier this month on the Route 90 bridge over the Assawoman Bay. The eastbound lane will be closed and traffic will be alternated using the westbound lane. Work should be completed by 5am Thursday morning – weather permitting.

The same work will be done on the westbound lane in the same location beginning on Wednesday, August 7th. Drivers should expect flaggers and additional drive times.