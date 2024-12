David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced today that 57-year-old Pierre Charles Moise of Apopka, Florida, pleaded guilty on December 10th to concealing payments he made to patients to attend his chiropractic clinic. The Honorable U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Hall accepted the plea.聽 Court documents reveal that between January 2019 and March 2022, Moise orchestrated a scheme where patients, many involved in recent car accidents, were paid to attend treatment sessions at Wellness Health Center in Milford regardless of medical necessity. Claims for reimbursement were then fraudulently submitted to insurance companies under Delaware鈥檚 no-fault Personal Injury Protection (PIP) law, resulting in over $630,000 in payments to WHC. Moise pleaded guilty to making a false statement relating to health care matters and faces up to five years in prison, with sentencing to be determined by a federal district court judge considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.