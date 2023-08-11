Owners of Retired Law Enforcement K9s to be Reimbursed for Some Vet Expenses

Talk of Delmarva archive photo

A bill that will reimburse the owner of a retired law enforcement canine for some veterinary care expenses has been signed by Governor John Carney. Senate Bill 176 have the Department of Safety and Homeland Security issue veterinary care reimbursements up to $1500 annually for retired K9s from the State Police and Capitol Police. Similar reimbursements will come from the State Fire Prevention Commission, Department of Correction and DNREC for their retired law-enforcement K9s.

SB 176 was signed Thursday and shall be implemented in 6 months.