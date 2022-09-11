PA Bicyclist Dies after Kent County Crash

A bicycle rider is dead after a crash Saturday morning in Camden-Wyoming. Delaware State Police say the 51 year old man from Chester, Pennsylvania was riding with a pack of bicycles on Apple Grove School Road and didn’t see the rider in front of him slow. He clipped the tire of the bicycle in front of him and swerved into the opposite lane of travel and was struck by a pickup truck that was unable to avoid the collision. The bicycle rider was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the pickup was not injured.