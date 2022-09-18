PA Dies after Early Morning Motorcycle Crash Near Magnolia

A motorcycle rear-ended an SUV on Route 1 south of Trap Shooters Road near Magnolia around 1:30 this/Sunday morning. Delaware State Police say the SUV had moved into the left lane when a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed struck the rear bumper of the SUV. The operator of the motorcycle, a 22 year old man from Pennsylvania was wearing a helmet – he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV – a 25 year old Delaware woman was properly restrained and not injured. Police ask anyone who might have witnessed the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.