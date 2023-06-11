PA Driver Arrested for DUI & Hit & Run after Crashing into OC Fire Truck

Image courtesy OCPD

Ocean City Police are investigating a crash in the area of 8th Street and Philadelphia Avenue just after 8:30 Saturday night. Police say an Ocean City fire truck was responding to a call with its emergency lights on when it was struck by a black sedan. Witnesses told police the driver was speeding and pulled out in front of the fire truck – and continued south of Philadelphia Avenue.

The driver, identified as 27 year old Tashae Simmons of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was found in the area of Surf Avenue and arrested for hit and run, DUI and other offenses and is being held on a $5000 bond.