PA Man Arrested for Domestic Incident in Rehoboth Beach

Image courtesy Rehoboth Beach PD

A Pennsylvania man was arrested by Rehoboth Beach Police after a domestic incident at a local hotel last week. Police contacted 45 year old Joseph Milano of Columbia, PA and the victim, Milano’s 34 year old girlfriend. Police learned the two had been arguing for several hours when the argument became physical and Milano struck the woman in the face – then began to choke her and smother her with a pillow. The victim kicked him to get free. The victim suffered multiple bruises and minor cuts.

Milano was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Two Counts of Strangulation (felonies)

· Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree (felony)

· Assault in the Third Degree (misdemeanor)

· Offensive Touching (misdemeanor)

· Disorderly Conduct (misdemeanor)

Milano is being held at SCI in Georgetown in default of a $15,000 cash bail.