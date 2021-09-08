Pa. Man Arrested In Fenwick Island For Aggravated Menacing

A York, Pennsylvania man has been arrested by Fenwick Island Police following an investigation into an incident at the Fenwick Islander Motel.

Police said Wednesday that officers responded Monday to a report of a disorderly person with a weapon. An investigation indicated that the man was in possession of a handgun and displayed the weapon while threatening to harm another person.

35-year-old Keith A. Banks was also found to be prohibited from having a firearm due to an armed robbery conviction in Maryland in 2011. Banks was arraigned on charges of aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening and weapons offenses.

Banks was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $216,000 secured bond.