PA Man Critical After Hit & Run West of Georgetown

A Pennsylvania man was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on on East Trap Pond Road west of Georgetown Saturday evening just after 6. Delaware State Police say a vehicle was passing another and entered into the westbound lane and struck the pedestrian – who was flown to an area hospital in critical condition. The vehicle that struck the man left the scene – but it may be a white 4-door Nissan Altima or similar model with Delaware tags. The vehicle also has front end damage and is missing the left side mirror. If you have information – contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.