PA Man Dies after Crash on Route 50 Saturday near Whaleyville

A motorcycle crash Saturday evening has turned deadly. Maryland State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that two motorcycles were westbound on Route 50 in the area of Hall Road in Whaleyville when one motorcycle operated by 40 year old Jason Irizarry of Dover, PA attempted to pass a vehicle on Route 50 but lost control and struck a guardrail. The other motorcycle operator, 49 year old Andrew Strube of Columbia, PD also lost control. Both were taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, but Irizarry was later transported to ChristianaCare in Newark, DE where he died.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.