PA Man Dies after Surf Incident in Ocean City
July 17, 2021/
Ocean City Police were called to 19th Street and the beach Friday night for four swimmers in distress. OCPD spokesperson Ashley Miller tells WGMD that a 33 year old man from Pennsylvania became distressed in the current and several bystanders went into the water to help and pulled the victim from the water as police and EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury where he was pronounced dead.