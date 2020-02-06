PA man wanted in connection with Georgetown shooting

33-year-old Alvaro Marroquinn, of North Versailles, Pennsylvania – Delaware State Police Dept.

Police are searching for a Pennsylvania man wanted in connection with a shooting that seriously injured a woman in Georgetown.

According to Delaware State Police, the incident occurred just before 4 a.m., Saturday when EMS were dispatched to the 100 block of Garden Circle in Georgetown for an unknown medical emergency.

EMS arrived and located a 39-year-old female in a car suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital and later transferred to Christiana in serious condition.

Through investigative measures, 33-year-old Alvaro Marroquinn, of North Versailles, Pennsylvania, was identified as a suspect.

Troopers have been unable to locate Marroquinn who currently has active warrants for First Degree Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Marroquinn is asked to contact Troop 4, Detective Wideman at 302-856-5850 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.