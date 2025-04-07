PA Sentenced for Child Sexual Abuse in Wicomico County

A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced in Wicomico County for child abuse and sexual offense. Administrative Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, S. James Sarbanes sentenced 54 year old Terrance Pinkett of Lansdale, PA to 20 years in prison. Pinkett pleaded guilty last November to child sexual abuse and 2nd degree sexual offense. Following the completion of a pre-sentence investigation and mental health assessment, Pinkett was sentenced on Friday. The conditions of his probation include he be under sexual offender supervision and prohibited from having contact with minors. Court officials say that in 1988 Pinkett abused a minor child under his care – the victim was under the age of 9 at the time.

Additional information from Wicomico County State’s Attorney:

Wicomico County State’s Attorney (SA) Jamie L. Dykes said, “There is no expiration date on justice in Wicomico County. Those who sexually abuse children will not be immune from accountability simply because many decades have passed since their crimes occurred – the pain and trauma suffered by survivors does not wane with the passage of time. The survivor’s bravery in coming forward and the diligent investigation conducted by the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center resulted in this strong sentence handed down by the Court. I hope this delivers some semblance of justice and peace to this survivor.”