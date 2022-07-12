Pair Arrested for June Armed Robbery in Ocean City

Two people are facing charges in connection with an armed robbery in Ocean City last month.

Police said Tuesday that the robbery occurred June 15th at about 10:39 p.m. in the area of 16th Street and Philadelphia Avenue. The victim, an 18-year-old male, told police that three individuals approached him and engaged him in a conversation before robbing him at gunpoint.

Police said the victim, a witness and the City Watch Cameras were able to help develop descriptions of the three suspects. Cameras showed that the suspects had discarded some of the victim’s personal property in a trash can on the boardwalk.

Police learned a few days later that the Baltimore County Police Department had arrested two people on unrelated charges, and property stolen from the victim was recovered. Police interviewed 19-year-old Takala Robinson of Pasadena, Maryland and a male juvenile, age 16 of Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Both are charged with armed robbery, robbery and assault.

Ocean City Police are still trying to identify the third suspect in the robbery.