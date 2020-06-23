Pair Arrested For Ocean City Deli Robbery

Two people are under arrest for a robbery at a deli in the 7,200-block of Coastal Highway in Ocean City.

Police say late Sunday night, an employee at the store refused offer a refund for cigars that were not purchased there.

37-year-old Kenisha Ward of Baltimore is accused of going behind the counter, assaulting the store clerk and grabbing cigar packets. 32-year-old Devon Jones of Randallstown, according to Ocean City Police, made threatening statements as this was going on.

The two drove away, but the clerk swung a baseball bat at their vehicle and broke the car window.

As police were investigating the robbery, the suspects came back to confront the employee about the broken window… and they were arrested.