Pair Arrested For Theft, Selling Stolen Property

Two people have been arrested for felony theft and related charges in connection with the theft of property from a home at Captains Way in Oak Orchard.

According to Delaware State Police, the homeowner returned home and discovered the missing property. An investigation identified 26-year-old Patrick Ford and 24-year-old Isabelle Olson, both of Millsboro, as suspects. A trooper on patrol located them in Herring Creek Estates, where they were taken into custody.

Police said Ford and Olson are charged with theft, conspiracy and selling stolen property. Ford additionally is charged with possession of marijuana (civil violation) and possession of drug paraphernalia.