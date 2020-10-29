Pair Arrested On Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

A traffic stop on Coastal Highway has led to the arrests of two people on drug-related charges.



Delaware State Police say a car was pulled over for having a large crack in the center of the windshield. Police say the occupants exhibited “abnormal behavior to be consistent with criminal activity.”



The driver, 31-year-old Christopher Boone of Lincoln, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and some heroin, according to State Police. Police also say his passenger, 32-year-old Lauren Wingate of Millsboro, was in possession of drug paraphernalia and some heroin.

Boone was also found to be wanted for violation of probation.

State Police released these details about the arrests:

Boone was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 7, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving While Suspended

Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession

Failure to Have Registration Identification in Possession

Driver Must Properly Wear Seatbelt (Civil Violation)

Safety Glass Violation

Boone was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #3 and was issued a $10,550.00 unsecured bond. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution for Violation of Probation.

Wingate was taken into custody and transported to Troop 7, where she was charged with the following crimes:

Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Wingate was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released on her Own Recognizance.